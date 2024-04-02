Missing Person – Kyler MCKAY, 13

Incident # TB24012204

THUNDER BY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Kyler MCKAY, 13.

Kyler was reported missing to the Thunder Bay Police Service on Monday, April 1.

Kyler is described as an Indigenous male, 6’1” in height with a large build. He has black, shaved hair and brown eyes. He has a scar in the middle of his forehead.

Kyler was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.