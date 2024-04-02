Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police advise that a man has been taken into custody facing a murder charge following the discovery of a woman’s body in a local residence last week.

Thunder Bay Police Service swiftly responded to a call to an address on Academy Drive on the morning of Wednesday, March 27, where they found an adult female deceased. The victim has since been identified as a 38-year-old woman from Thunder Bay, marking a tragic loss for the community.

Tragic Discovery on Academy Drive

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the woman and pronounced her dead. The gravity of the situation prompted immediate involvement from the Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit, indicating the serious nature of the case and the commencement of an in-depth investigation.

Police Investigation Leads to Arrest

The diligent efforts of the investigating teams led to the arrest of Zachariah PEUNISH, a 41-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, on Monday, April 1.

PEUNISH is charged with Second-Degree Murder,

PEUNISH’s apprehension marks a significant development in this distressing case. He was presented in bail court the following day, Tuesday, April 2, where he has been remanded into custody awaiting a future court appearance.

Understanding Second-Degree Murder Charges

Second-Degree Murder, as defined under the Criminal Code of Canada, refers to any murder that is not considered first-degree. This charge is applied in cases where the murder is intentional but was not planned or premeditated. Second-degree murder still reflects a serious criminal intent but differs from first-degree murder in factors such as the lack of premeditation or the specific circumstances under which the act was committed. Conviction on this charge carries a mandatory life sentence, with the possibility of parole eligibility set by the court, typically between 10 and 25 years.