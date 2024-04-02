By Kacie Albert

MIDLAND, Texas – Chevron and the Ariat Texas Rattlers, one of eight founding teams for the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams league, today announced a new partnership, anchored by a landmark charity initiative that will launch with the inaugural PBR Chevron Showdown on June 20 at the Ector County Coliseum. Beginning with the PBR Chevron Showdown, Chevron will donate $800 for every qualified ride logged by a member of Ariat Texas Rattlers both at Ector County Coliseum and during the 2024 PBR Camping World Team Series regular season.

The PBR Chevron Showdown, part of the organization’s Challenger Series, will feature the PBR Teams World Champion Ariat Texas Rattlers competing alongside members of the Odessa College Wranglers rodeo team in a team bull riding format. The event will be followed by live entertainment from the Stateline Band. Tickets to the public will go on sale later this spring.

“We are bringing the world’s best in bull riding to the global stage of energy and making positive and lasting impacts on our communities one eight-second ride at a time,” said Nicole Barber, Chevron MCBU public and government affairs manager. “The PBR Chevron Showdown will create memorable, family-friendly experiences, celebrate West Texas culture, and support organizations that play pivotal roles our Permian communities. We’re looking forward to showing the world what happens when the spirit of West Texas meets the power of partnership.”

“Permian Basin sports fans are among Texas’ most fervent, especially when it comes to bull riding,” said Chad Blankenship, Ariat Texas Rattlers general manager. “In partnership with Chevron, we look forward to having our chance to give back in a meaningful way to deserving communities who have helped grow the Rattler fandom, and for the opportunity to welcome the Midland-Odessa community in support of the 2023 PBR Teams Champion Ariat Texas Rattlers at both the PBR Chevron Showdown in June and PBR Rattler Days in Fort Worth this September.”

The PBR Challenger Series first event at the Permian Basin will benefit deserving members of our community, with 100% of the profits from ticket sales to the public benefiting the Odessa College Wranglers rodeo team.

The donation will accompany the season-long charitable initiative between Chevron and the Ariat Texas Rattlers. For every qualified ride logged by one of the team’s riders at both the PBR Chevron Showdown and during their entire 2024 regular season for the PBR Camping World Team Series, Chevron will donate $800 to nonprofits in the Permian Basin, including the Midland Children’s Rehabilitation Center Hippotherapy Program, FFA programs in MISD and ECISD, and the Reeves County Junior Livestock Show.

The PBR Camping World Team Series’ 12-event 2024 regular season begins in Oklahoma City on July 12. The Rattlers 2024 homestand is scheduled for September 26-28, 2023, at Cowtown Coliseum and Dickies Arena.

The Rattlers are Dallas-Fort Worth’s first-ever professional bull riding team, competing in the PBR Camping World Team Series, which transforms bull riding from an individual to team-formatted competition. In 2023, the Rattlers etched their name in the league history books, as the league’s second Championship-winning team.

For more information about the Texas Rattlers, visit https://pbr.com/teams/rattlers/, Texas Rattlers on Facebook, or @TexasRattlers_ on Instagram and Twitter.

About the Ariat Texas Rattlers:

Under the leadership of General Manager, Chad Blankenship, the Ariat Texas Rattlers are coached by PBR co-founder Cody Lambert, and owned by the Fisher Family and Leonard Firestone. In 2023, the Rattlers etched their name in the history books, crowned the 2023 PBR Teams Champions. The Ariat Texas Rattlers team, based in Fort Worth, will host its third Rattler Days homestand event September 26-28, 2023, at Cowtown Coliseum and Dickies Arena.

Fisher Family investments include footwear and apparel, real estate, timberland and forest products, and education and sports, including ownership of the Oakland Athletics (MLB) and San Jose Earthquakes (MLS). Through its Ariat brand, the Official Boot of PBR, the Fisher family have been longtime supporters of PBR. The family is actively involved with a number of philanthropic causes, including SFMOMA, The KIPP Foundation, and UCSF. Leonard Firestone is a Fort Worth entrepreneur and civic leader. He was a co-founder of the Firestone & Robertson Distilling Company, which is the producer of the highly regarded TX Whiskey and TX Bourbon brands. A former Fort Worth City Councilman, Firestone currently serves on the Board of Managers for the John Peter Smith (JPS) Health Network serving the healthcare needs of Tarrant County.

About Chevron:

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.