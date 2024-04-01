THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Border Cats fans. It’s two months until Opening Night!

The home opener on Friday, May 31st against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at 7:35pm will feature a pre-game live music and post-game fireworks.

After a March of more lions than lambs, it is nice to start thinking about the upcoming baseball season and getting to cheer on the Cat’s.

Single game tickets and 6-game flex packs go on sale May 1st at the PA Stadium ticket office.

Season tickets are available here: https://northwoodsleague.com/thunder-bay…/season-tickets/