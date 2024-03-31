Winnipeg wakes to a clear sky and a chilly -8°C, as observed at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport at 6:00 AM CDT. With the atmospheric pressure on the rise at 101.7 kPa, the day promises gradual warming under sunny then partly cloudy skies.

The brisk morning wind contributes to a wind chill factor of -14°C, making it feel notably colder than the thermometer reads.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The current temperature hovers around -8.2°C, with a dew point of -10.0°C, reflecting a high humidity level of 87%. A west wind blows at 14 km/h, enhancing the chilly feel with a wind chill of -14°C. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, indicating clear conditions for the early hours.

Forecast

Today, Winnipeg will enjoy sunshine that transitions to a mix of sun and cloud as the morning progresses. The wind will stay gentle at up to 15 km/h, leading to a high of plus 2°C, despite a morning wind chill of -16°C. The UV index is moderate at 3.

Tonight’s forecast includes partly cloudy skies becoming clear as the evening unfolds. The wind will continue at up to 15 km/h, with temperatures dropping to a low of -8°C and an overnight wind chill of -10°C.

Monday, April 1, heralds sunny skies with winds shifting to the south at 20 km/h in the early afternoon, warming the high to 7°C. The morning will still feel cold with a wind chill of -13°C, and the UV index will remain moderate at 3. The night introduces a cloud cover with a 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries, and a low of zero.

Tuesday, April 2, will be cloudy throughout the day, reaching a high of plus 5°C. The night will see cloudy periods with temperatures dropping to -6°C.

The week continues to improve by Wednesday, April 3, with a mix of sun and cloud and a higher high of 8°C. The evening is expected to be clear with a low of -5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Winnipeg residents should prepare for a variety of weather conditions this week. Start with warm layers in the mornings, especially considering the wind chill. As temperatures rise, lighter layers may be more comfortable. Waterproof and windproof jackets are advisable for Monday evening’s potential rain showers or flurries. Don’t forget sunglasses for the sunny days ahead.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg is known as the “Gateway to the West” and experiences a wide range of weather conditions throughout the year. Its citizens are well-versed in handling sudden weather shifts, embodying the city’s resilient spirit.