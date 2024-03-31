Thunder Bay experiences a gentle start to the day with a temperature of 1°C under mostly cloudy skies, as reported from Thunder Bay Airport at 8:00 AM EDT. The barometric pressure shows a slight decrease at 101.3 kPa, suggesting possible changes in the weather pattern throughout the day. With a dew point of -1.6°C and humidity at 82%, the air is crisp, heralding a day of fluctuating weather conditions.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The current temperature stands at a cool 1.1°C with visibility stretching to 32 km, indicating relatively clear skies beyond the immediate cloud cover. A west-southwest wind at 13 km/h brings a slight chill to the air, enhancing the morning’s brisk feel.

Forecast

Today’s forecast predicts cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of morning flurries. Winds are expected to shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, pushing the high to a modest 4°C. Despite the rise in temperature, the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -8°C in the morning. The UV index remains low at 2.

Tonight, the skies will clear, with the northwest wind easing to a light breeze by the evening. Temperatures are slated to drop to a low of -11°C, with the wind chill reaching -13°C overnight.

Monday, April 1, will see a mix of sun and cloud, with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high is forecasted at plus 2°C, but the morning wind chill could feel as cold as -14°C. The UV index will rise to a moderate 3. The night promises clear skies and a low of -12°C.

The week continues with cloudy conditions on Tuesday, April 2, with a high of plus 3°C, and cloudy periods at night with a low of -8°C.

A sunny break is expected on Wednesday, April 3, with temperatures reaching a high of plus 5°C. The evening will remain clear, with temperatures dipping to -7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For those in Thunder Bay, the upcoming week calls for layered clothing to adapt to the changing conditions. A warm jacket and wind-resistant outerwear are essential, especially in the mornings and evenings when temperatures fall sharply. Hats, gloves, and scarves will also provide extra warmth against the chill.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s geographical location, bordered by Lake Superior, significantly influences its weather patterns, often leading to rapid changes in weather conditions, from clear skies to sudden snow flurries, especially during the transitional spring period.