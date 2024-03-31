Shelter House Appoints Brendan Carlin as New Executive Director

TBPS Unit 271 at Rotary Shelter House Spring 2021

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Board of Directors of Shelter House Thunder Bay is pleased to announce the appointment of Brendan Carlin, as the new Executive Director of Shelter House, effective Tuesday April 2, 2024.

Brendan Carlin comes to us after several years in a management position at the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA), an organization which has supported Shelter House extensively. We value his managerial experience and fundraising abilities at the RFDA where those skills will be of great assistance to our clients. As Shelter House moves forward to meet community food and sheltering needs, we value the commitment and vision Brendan will bring to the job.

The Boad of Directors would like to thank Michelle Morgan who stepped in as Acting Executive Director for the past seven months. Her dedication and skill in leading the organization was very much appreciated. Shelter House Board of Directors would also like to thank all the staff for continuing to care for, and provide support to each other, the clients and volunteers who use this facility. Shelter House is a charitable organization providing overnight accommodation and meals to persons experiencing homelessness or are precariously housed.

