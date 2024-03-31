THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Easter Sunday is one of the most important days in the Christian calendar. Many businesses are closed today in observance of Easter Sunday.

Home Depot and Michaels in the Intercity area are closed. So is Canadian Tire.

The Intercity Shopping Centre is closed. Walmart is closed as well.

Banks and government offices of course are closed on Easter Sunday, this includes the LCBO, Beer Store, major malls, most major grocery stores, libraries, city hall, and municipally run recreation centres.

Stores over 280 square metres in size must close on Easter Sunday

Skafs is open in Current River for your grocery needs.

Thunder Bay Transit is on holiday hours.

Thunder Bay Police Service and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue are open for business as usual. Lets hope you don’t need them.