The Lake of the Woods area, including Kenora and Whitedog, welcome the day with a partly cloudy sky and a crisp -6°C. As observed from Kenora Airport at 6:00 AM CDT, the region is nestled under a tranquil early morning sky, with the temperature gently nudging at -5.8°C.

The barometric pressure is rising, indicating a slight shift towards more stable weather conditions.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Currently, the area registers a temperature of -5.8°C, closely shadowed by a dew point of -7.2°C, which sets the humidity at a high 90%. A light west wind blows at 4 km/h, contributing to a wind chill that brings the felt temperature down to -8°C. Visibility is clear at 24 km, offering expansive views under the partly cloudy sky.

Forecast

The forecast for today suggests a mainly cloudy day with a 30 percent chance of morning flurries. The wind will remain gentle, reaching up to 15 km/h, as temperatures climb to a modest high of plus 3°C, despite a morning wind chill of -9°C. The UV index is low at 2.

Tonight, the cloud cover will persist before partly clearing up in the evening. The wind continues at up to 15 km/h, bringing the low down to -8°C and an overnight wind chill of -11°C.

Monday, April 1, promises a mix of sun and cloud with light winds up to 15 km/h and a high of plus 3°C, although the morning wind chill may feel as cold as -10°C. The UV index will be moderate at 3. The night will see cloudiness returning, with a low of -4°C.

Tuesday, April 2, is expected to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers, and a high of plus 2°C. The evening will feature cloudy periods and a continued 30 percent chance of precipitation, dipping to a low of -5°C.

A notable improvement arrives on Wednesday, April 3, with sunny skies and a warmer high of plus 5°C. The night sky will be clear, and temperatures will fall to -5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents and visitors should dress in layers to adapt to the fluctuating temperatures and conditions. A water-resistant jacket and sturdy footwear are advisable for the potential flurries and showers. Don’t forget to include a warmer layer for the cooler mornings and evenings, especially considering the wind chill factors.

Weather Trivia

The Lake of the Woods region is known for its unpredictable spring weather, where conditions can swiftly transition from snow to sunshine, reflecting the area’s dynamic climate patterns.