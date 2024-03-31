By Josh Sweetland / OHL

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League has announced the seven recipients of 2024 U16 AAA Player of the Year Awards for players representing the four Ontario Hockey Federation Member Partners including the ALLIANCE, Greater Toronto Hockey League, Northern Ontario Hockey Association, and both the Ontario Minor Hockey Association’s East and West regions, along with Hockey Eastern Ontario and Hockey Northwestern Ontario.

“Congratulations to the recipients of this year’s awards and thank you to the families, coaches, and teammates for their tremendous support of these remarkable players over the course of the season and throughout their minor hockey careers,” said Brodie Barrick, the OHL’s Director of Recruitment and Player Services.

“The OHL continues to recognize all the hard work, dedication, and extraordinary accomplishments from across Ontario. We thank all players for another great season and wish them the very best of luck in their hockey and academic careers.”

The awards are presented annually to honour the U16 AAA players who best exemplify outstanding ability and the qualities of sportsmanship and leadership as selected by OHL Central Scouting and a panel of Ontario Hockey League general managers.

HNO U16 AAA Player of the Year – Brady Cates (Thunder Bay Kings)



Thunder Bay Kings goaltender Brady Cates is this year’s HNO U16 AAA Player of the Year. Cates, who hails from Emo, Ont., was the backbone of the Kings this past season, keeping them in games throughout the year in GTHL league play as well as the Whitby International Silver Stick and OHL Cup Showcase.

Past Winners:

2023 – Carter Poddubny

2020 – Brodie McLeod

2019 – Jack Michaelis

2018 – Michael Stubbs

2017 – Christian Cicigoi

2016 – Quintin Loon-Stewardson

2015 – Kyle Auger

2014 – Brad Belisle

2013 – Zach Grzelewski

2012 – Bryce Martyn

2011 – Nolan Nicholas