Greenstone / Geraldton is a chilly -13°C under cloudy skies, as reported from Geraldton Airport at 7:34 AM EDT. With the pressure reading at 101.3 kPa, the region is set for a day of transitioning weather, including flurries and a significant yet brief warm-up.

Despite the cold start, there’s a bit of warmth on the horizon.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The temperature stands at a frosty -12.5°C, with the dew point just slightly lower at -13.3°C, indicating very moist air for such cold conditions. Humidity is high at 94%, creating a dense atmosphere that feels even chillier with the expected wind chill factor.

Extended Weather Forecast

Today, the area becomes increasingly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of early morning flurries leading to more consistent snowfall. Expected local accumulation is around 2 cm. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h later in the morning, pushing temperatures to a high of just above freezing at 1°C, though the morning wind chill will feel like a biting -16°C. The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight, flurries will taper off, leaving the sky mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of more flurries before it clears up towards the morning. The north wind at 20 km/h will calm by the evening, setting the stage for a low of -15°C and an overnight wind chill reaching -17°C.

Monday, April 1, brings sunshine with light winds up to 15 km/h, and a high of plus 2°C, though the morning wind chill will plummet to -19°C. The UV index will rise to a moderate 3. The night introduces cloudy periods with a low around -13°C.

The following days continue the cloudy theme, with Tuesday, April 2, seeing highs of plus 3°C and the night cooling to -10°C. Wednesday, April 3, stays cloudy with a high of plus 2°C, but the night brings a 30 percent chance of flurries and a low of -7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For residents and visitors to Greenstone / Geraldton, heavy winter clothing remains a necessity, especially in the mornings and evenings. Layers are key, along with insulated boots, gloves, and hats to combat the wind chill. Sunglasses might be beneficial around midday, particularly on Monday when the sun breaks through.

Weather Trivia

Greenstone / Geraldton’s weather showcases the variability typical of Northern Ontario, where spring can often feel like an extension of winter, punctuated by brief thaws and recurrent snowfalls.