Sudbury – WEATHER – The Greater Sudbury area welcomes Easter Sunday with clear skies and a brisk -5°C temperature as of 7:00 AM EDT, as reported from Greater Sudbury Airport.

A mainly clear dawn gives way to a forecast of sunny skies, gradually transforming into a day marked by increasing cloudiness and a significant warm-up. The barometric pressure is on an upward trend, indicating stable weather conditions for the moment.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Greater Sudbury is experiencing a cool -4.6°C with a dew point of -7.8°C, suggesting dry air. Humidity stands at 78%, and a west-northwest wind blows at a gentle 12 km/h, creating a wind chill factor that makes it feel closer to -9°C. Visibility is exceptional at 32 km, promising clear views under the mainly clear sky.

Forecast

The day ahead looks promising with sunny conditions transitioning to increased cloudiness by early afternoon. The wind is expected to shift to the southwest at 20 km/h later in the morning, pushing temperatures to a high of 7°C, despite a morning wind chill of -9°C. The UV index remains moderate at 3.

Tonight, the clouds will thicken, and the wind will shift west at 20 km/h before becoming lighter in the evening. Temperatures will dip to -5°C, with an overnight wind chill approaching -8°C.

On Monday, April 1, Sudbury will see a mix of sun and cloud, with skies clearing around noon. Wind speeds will increase, becoming north at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h in the morning before calming in the afternoon. The high is forecasted at 6°C, but the morning wind chill will make it feel as cold as -12°C. The UV index will be a moderate 4.

Monday night will bring cloudier skies and a low of -2°C, while Tuesday, April 2, remains cloudy throughout the day with a high of 7°C. The night introduces a 30% chance of flurries and a low of zero.

A notable shift occurs on Wednesday, April 3, with snow forecasted and highs reaching just over 2°C. The night will continue to be cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With varying temperatures and conditions expected, dressing in layers will be crucial for Greater Sudbury residents. A warm coat and wind-resistant outerwear are advisable, particularly for the colder mornings and the snowy conditions expected by mid-week. Accessories like gloves, hats, and scarves should not be overlooked, especially when wind chills are predicted.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Greater Sudbury has experienced some of Ontario’s most extreme temperature fluctuations, showcasing the city’s capacity to endure and adapt to the diverse Canadian climate.