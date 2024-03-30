Thunder Bay witnesses a gentle snowfall early in the day, with the temperature slightly below freezing at -0.8°C, as reported from the Thunder Bay Airport at 7:00 AM EDT. The air is almost saturated with humidity at 94%, and an east-southeast wind at 9 km/h introduces a wind chill effect, making it feel like -4°C.

The roads are a sloppy mess. In the downtown Waterfront District sidewalk plows have been out making walking and shopping a safer experiences. The snow is that perfect snowball consistency, so have fun!

The atmospheric pressure is at 101.4 kPa, showing a falling trend which could indicate changing weather conditions. Despite the snow, visibility remains good at 24 km, allowing for clear views across the cityscape.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Thunder Bay starts the day under a light snowfall, creating a serene atmosphere. The temperature and dew point are close, suggesting a moist air mass enveloping the city. The light snow, combined with a slight breeze, introduces a crispness to the air, felt more intensely due to the wind chill.

Today’s Forecast

The snow is expected to taper off early in the afternoon, leaving the sky cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. There’s also a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning, adding a slick layer to surfaces. The wind remains mild at up to 15 km/h, pushing today’s high to a slightly warmer 2°C, though the morning still feels quite brisk with a wind chill of -4°C. The UV index is moderate at 3.

Tonight, the sky stays mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries continuing. Temperatures are set to drop to -5°C, with the wind chill reaching -7°C overnight, so keep warm layers handy.

Extended Outlook

Sunday, March 31: The day offers mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of morning flurries. The high will again reach 2°C, but the wind chill in the morning could make it feel as cold as -6°C. The night will clear up, with temperatures dropping to -7°C.

The day offers mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of morning flurries. The high will again reach 2°C, but the wind chill in the morning could make it feel as cold as -6°C. The night will clear up, with temperatures dropping to -7°C. Monday, April 1: Sunshine returns, pushing the high to 3°C, providing a slightly warmer feel to the start of the new month. The clear skies continue into the night, with a low of -12°C.

Sunshine returns, pushing the high to 3°C, providing a slightly warmer feel to the start of the new month. The clear skies continue into the night, with a low of -12°C. Tuesday, April 2: A balanced mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries or rain showers. The day’s high remains steady at 3°C, with cloudy periods expected at night and a low of -8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the variable conditions, from morning flurries to potential freezing drizzle, waterproof and insulated clothing is advisable. A thermal base layer, followed by a fleece or wool mid-layer and a waterproof jacket, will keep you warm and dry. Don’t forget a hat, gloves, and a scarf to protect against the chilly wind.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay is known for its dramatic weather shifts, especially in spring. One of the most significant snowfalls in recent history occurred in April 2014, when the city was blanketed with over 30 cm of snow in a single storm, showcasing the unpredictable nature of spring weather in Northwestern Ontario.