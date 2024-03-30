WINNIPEG – NEWS – The Winnipeg Police Service’s Child Abuse Unit has been at the forefront of a harrowing investigation following the sudden death of one-year-old Romeo STEWART in late December 2022. This national news story touches upon issues of violence and trauma and is advised for readers to approach with mindfulness towards their well-being.

A Heartbreaking Incident: The Loss of Romeo STEWART

The investigation commenced when an adult female, distressed by her child’s sudden unresponsiveness, called 911 in the early hours of December 29, 2022. The call led to immediate family intervention, providing emergency medical care until professional help could arrive.

Emergency Response: Desperate Efforts to Save a Young Life

Responders from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service hurried to the family’s residence on Sherbrook Street, finding Romeo in a critical state. Despite their swift action and the urgent medical attention Romeo received upon reaching the hospital, he was tragically pronounced deceased.

Investigative Findings: Toxic Substance Exposure Determined

The grim turn of events saw the Child Abuse Unit delve into the circumstances surrounding Romeo’s untimely death. Autopsy and toxicology reports revealed a chilling cause: the young boy had succumbed to intoxication from lethal levels of fentanyl and carfentanyl, potent substances to which he was exposed within the confines of his home.

Legal Action: Mother Charged with Failing to Provide Necessities

After a thorough investigation and consultation with the Manitoba Prosecution Service, a decision was made to charge the biological mother with Failing to Provide the Necessaries of Life, a serious accusation highlighting the responsibilities parents hold towards their children’s welfare. On March 29, 2024, the 33-year-old mother surrendered at police headquarters, where she was arrested and later released under conditions specified by the Criminal Code.

This case has stirred national attention, shedding light on the devastating impacts of substance exposure in homes and the paramount importance of safeguarding children’s environments. As legal proceedings continue, this tragedy serves as a somber reminder of the vulnerabilities children face and the collective duty to protect them.