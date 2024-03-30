A Foggy Start with a Hint of Spring

Winnipeg greets the early hours of March 30 with a misty curtain and a chilly -1.7°C, as observed at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport at 6:02 AM CDT. The atmosphere is fully saturated, humidity hitting 100%, with the temperature and dew point perfectly aligned, creating a thick mist reducing visibility to 4 km. A light west-northwest breeze at 8 km/h adds a sharper edge to the cold, bringing the wind chill down to -5°C.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The city starts under a blanket of mist, with visibility limited to 4 km, suggesting a slow and careful start to the morning commute. The temperature sits just below freezing, with the dew point mirroring the ambient temperature, indicating a high moisture content in the air.

Today, expect the fog patches to dissipate in the morning, leaving mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries. Early risers might encounter a risk of freezing drizzle, adding a slick layer to surfaces. The wind is set to pick up, becoming west at 20 km/h by the afternoon and pushing the high to a slightly warmer 2°C, though the wind chill will make it feel like -7°C in the morning. The UV index is low at 2.

Tonight, skies will clear late in the evening, with the west wind continuing at 20 km/h before becoming light after midnight. Temperatures will drop to -9°C, with the wind chill reaching a colder -14°C overnight.

Extended Outlook

Sunday, March 31: The sun makes a welcome return, with mainly sunny skies and light winds up to 15 km/h. The high is forecasted at 3°C, but the morning could feel as cold as -16°C due to the wind chill. The UV index rises to a moderate 3.

The sun makes a welcome return, with mainly sunny skies and light winds up to 15 km/h. The high is forecasted at 3°C, but the morning could feel as cold as -16°C due to the wind chill. The UV index rises to a moderate 3. Monday, April 1: Continuing the sunny trend, Winnipeg is expected to see a high of 5°C, offering a pleasant start to April. However, the night brings periods of snow, with temperatures dropping to -2°C.

Continuing the sunny trend, Winnipeg is expected to see a high of 5°C, offering a pleasant start to April. However, the night brings periods of snow, with temperatures dropping to -2°C. Tuesday, April 2: The sky remains cloudy, with a steady high of 5°C. Nighttime will see cloudy periods with a low of -5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the varying conditions from misty and cold mornings to sunny afternoons, layering is key. Start with a base layer for warmth, add an insulating layer, and finish with a waterproof or wind-resistant outer layer to navigate the freezing drizzle and wind chill. Sunglasses will be useful for the sunny spells, while gloves and a hat are essential for the colder wind chills, especially in the mornings and nights.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg, known as the “Gateway to the West,” often experiences diverse weather patterns in spring, ranging from sunny days to unexpected snowfalls. In fact, one of the city’s most significant snowfalls in recent history occurred in April 1997, when Winnipeg was hit by a blizzard that left over 50 cm of snow, showcasing the unpredictability of spring weather in Manitoba.