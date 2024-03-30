Safe Travels Amidst Changing Weather Patterns

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – As travellers set out on their journeys across Ontario and Manitoba today, diverse weather conditions await. From the bustling highways of the GTA to the remote communities in Northern Ontario and the wide expanses of Manitoba, being prepared for the day’s weather is crucial for a safe and comfortable trip.

Major Highways and Community Forecasts

Highway 400 and 401: Toronto to Thunder Bay Route

Toronto starts partly cloudy, warming up to 6°C. Watch for increased cloudiness and potential rain showers towards evening. Travel Alert: Be prepared for varying conditions, especially when transitioning from urban to rural settings.

Sault Ste. Marie sees light snow transitioning to mainly sunny skies, with a high of 7°C. Travel Caution: Early morning light snow could affect visibility and road conditions.

Highway 11: Thunder Bay to Greenstone

Thunder Bay witnesses light snow, clearing up to cloudy skies with a chance of flurries, and a high of 2°C. Travel Caution: Risk of freezing drizzle early on.

Greenstone / Geraldton area experiences increasing cloudiness with a chance of flurries, reaching highs near zero. Travel Caution: Slick conditions possible with early morning flurries.

Highway 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Kenora

Sault Ste. Marie to Kenora route will encounter mainly sunny to cloudy skies, with temperatures hovering around 2°C to 3°C. Travel Caution: Patchy areas of fog and light snow may reduce visibility.

Highway 100 in Manitoba

Winnipeg begins with mist and light snow, clearing to mainly sunny by afternoon, with temperatures up to 5°C. Travel Alert: Morning mist and freezing drizzle may impact visibility and road conditions.

Travel Advice for Northern Communities

For those venturing to or from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake First Nation, Sachigo Lake First Nation, Kasabonika First Nation, and Sandy Lake First Nation, expect temperatures around -12°C to -5°C, with varying conditions from light snow to sunny skies. Travel Caution: Extremely cold wind chills in the morning can be hazardous without proper preparation.

Essential Travel Tips