Frosty Start with Clear Skies

The Greenstone and Geraldton area, alongside Highway 11, experiences a cold morning with the thermometer reading -9.7°C at the Geraldton Airport as of 7:00 AM EDT. The skies are mainly clear, providing a crisp start to the day. Despite the clear conditions, the air is completely saturated with humidity at 100%, and an east-northeast wind at 8 km/h drops the wind chill to a biting -14°C. Visibility is moderate at 16 km, suggesting a clear but cold journey for early travelers.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The area faces a cold morning with temperatures at -9.7°C, matched by a dew point of -9.7°C, indicating a very moist air mass. The wind chill effect is significant, making it feel much colder at -14°C, courtesy of the light but brisk east-northeast wind. The skies remain mainly clear, hinting at a bright but chilly day ahead.

Today’s Forecast

The weather takes a slight turn towards cloudiness today, with a 30% chance of flurries. The wind will stay light, up to 15 km/h, pushing the high to a just bearable zero degrees. However, the morning will still feel quite cold with a wind chill of -12°C. The UV index is low at 2, reflecting the limited sunshine through the cloud cover.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a continued 30% chance of early evening flurries. The wind chill is predicted to drop to -15°C overnight, with a low reaching -10°C.

Extended Outlook

Sunday, March 31: The day starts mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of early morning flurries, followed by more consistent flurries throughout the day. A high of +1°C is forecasted, but the wind chill in the morning might feel as cold as -15°C.

The day starts mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of early morning flurries, followed by more consistent flurries throughout the day. A high of +1°C is forecasted, but the wind chill in the morning might feel as cold as -15°C. Monday, April 1: A sunny break with a high of +1°C offers a mild respite. The clear skies continue into the night, with temperatures plummeting to -13°C.

A sunny break with a high of +1°C offers a mild respite. The clear skies continue into the night, with temperatures plummeting to -13°C. Tuesday, April 2: Sunshine dominates again, bringing a slightly warmer high of +3°C. Cloudy periods return at night, with the low holding steady at -13°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the brisk morning temperatures and the potential for flurries, warm, insulated clothing is a must. Layering with a thermal base and a mid-layer topped by a windproof jacket will provide flexibility and comfort. Don’t forget thermal gloves, a hat, and a scarf to protect against the wind chill, especially in the early hours.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the Geraldton area is known for its dramatic weather changes? In 2013, Geraldton experienced a record snowfall in May, showcasing the unpredictability of spring weather in Northern Ontario.