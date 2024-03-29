An Overview of Today’s Weather Conditions in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay starts this Good Friday with partly cloudy skies, offering a glimpse of the sun as it rises. The temperature at Thunder Bay Airport is recorded at a chilly -6.6°C at 5:00 AM EDT. The atmosphere holds a notable humidity of 76%, while a west wind blows at a gentle 9 km/h, bringing the wind chill down to a brisk -11.

Visibility is excellent, stretching to 24 kilometers, signalling clear conditions for early morning activities. The barometric pressure is at 101.9 kPa and showing a rising trend, indicative of improving weather conditions.

If you are hit by the shopping bug, venture into downtown FW this day as The Hub is hosting a Good Friday Market from 11-4 pm at 507 Victoria Avenue E.

Extended Weather Forecast

Today

The day promises abundant sunshine with a light wind that could reach up to 15 km/h. Despite the cold start with a wind chill of -15 this morning, the temperature is expected to rise to a pleasant high of +5°C. The UV index is moderate at 3, suggesting that while it’s a beautiful day to be outside, one should consider sun protection during peak hours.

Tonight

The clear day transitions to cloudiness in the late evening, followed by periods of snow accumulating 2 to 4 cm. The wind remains gentle at up to 15 km/h, and temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of -3°C, with an overnight wind chill of -5.

Saturday

Snowfall is expected to cease by the afternoon, giving way to cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries. An additional snowfall of 2 to 4 cm is possible. The light wind continues, contributing to a high of +2°C. The morning wind chill is expected to feel like -6, with the UV index dropping to low at 1.

Sunday

The day is set to be cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries or rain showers, reaching a high of +3°C. The night remains cloudy, with temperatures settling at -3°C.

Monday

The forecast for Monday shows cloudy skies continuing, with temperatures slightly warmer at a high of +4°C. The night will see periods of cloudiness with a low of -5°C.

Recommendations for Residents

Given the varying conditions, residents should prepare for a mix of clear, snowy, and cloudy weather over the next few days. Warm clothing and layers are essential, especially in the mornings when the wind chill is most pronounced. Waterproof footwear and outerwear are recommended for the snowy periods. Sunglasses and sun protection might be wise during sunny spells today.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay, nestled on the shores of Lake Superior, often experiences diverse weather patterns influenced by the lake. The lake can moderate temperatures but also contribute to sudden weather changes, such as snowfall and cloudiness, showcasing the dynamic climate of the region.