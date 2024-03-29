THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland has taken on a pivotal new role within the Ontario government, stepping in as the Parliamentary Assistant to the province’s Minister of Mines.

This strategic move, announced by Premier Doug Ford, is part of a broader reshuffle aimed at bolstering Ontario’s economic recovery while ensuring cost efficiency for its residents.

In his statement, Premier Ford highlighted the crucial function parliamentary assistants serve in advancing the government’s agenda, emphasizing their role in legislative support, committee work, and spearheading significant projects. Ford expressed his enthusiasm for the depth of experience the new team brings to the table, underscoring their potential to drive positive change for Ontarians.

Local Leadership: Kevin Holland’s New Role and Impact on Thunder Bay

Kevin Holland’s appointment as Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Mines is particularly significant for Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, with the region with a rich mining heritage and ongoing industry operations.

Holland’s role promises to bring focused attention to the local mining sector’s needs, potentially driving investment, job creation, and sustainable development practices in the area. It represents an opportunity for Thunder Bay to influence provincial mining policies and initiatives directly, aligning them with the community’s interests and environmental considerations.

Overview of Parliamentary Assistant Appointments Across Ontario

The list of newly appointed parliamentary assistants spans various sectors, indicating the Ford administration’s commitment to addressing diverse aspects of provincial governance. From economic development, education, energy, and health to infrastructure, labor, and natural resources, the appointments reflect a strategic approach to managing Ontario’s complex socio-economic landscape.

Key appointments include:

Lorne Coe and Mike Harris as Parliamentary Assistants to the Premier.

Will Bouma taking on roles related to Intergovernmental Affairs, Northern Development, and Indigenous Affairs.

A focus on agriculture, food, and rural affairs with John Jordan and Anthony Leardi stepping in.

Attention to education through Billy Pang and Natalie Pierre’s appointments.

With Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland’s new position, Northwestern Ontario’s interests are poised to gain a stronger voice in the province’s mining sector discussions. This development, alongside the comprehensive reshuffling of parliamentary assistants, sets the stage for a concerted effort to rejuvenate Ontario’s economy with an inclusive approach that considers both regional and sector-specific needs.