An Overview of Today’s Weather Conditions in Greenstone / Geraldton

As dawn breaks over Greenstone / Geraldton at 4:50 AM, the region is enveloped in clouds, with temperatures settling at a chilly -7.7°C, according to the latest observations from Geraldton Airport. The cold is accentuated by a western wind blowing at 11 km/h, introducing a wind chill factor that lowers the perceived temperature to -13. Visibility stands at 16 kilometers, indicating relatively clear conditions despite the cloud cover. The air is moist, with humidity recorded at 85%, and the barometric pressure is steady at 101.5 kPa.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The day begins with temperatures around -8°C under cloudy skies. However, as the morning progresses, the forecast promises a transition to a mix of sun and cloud, with the weather clearing up late in the morning. The wind is expected to pick up speed, coming from the west at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. Despite the chilly start with a wind chill of -16 in the morning, the afternoon is set to warm up to a high of just above freezing at +1°C. The UV index for the day is moderate at 3.

Forecast

The extended outlook for the area suggests that the weather will remain predominantly cloudy over the next few days. Saturday is expected to be cloudy throughout the day with a high of -1°C and dropping to a low of -12°C at night. Sunday offers a slight change, presenting a mix of sun and cloud along with a 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers, aiming for a high of +2°C. The night might see cloudy periods with a similar chance of flurries and a low of -10°C. Moving into Monday, the forecast indicates another day of mixed sun and cloud, with daytime temperatures reaching +3°C and night temperatures falling back to -10°C under periods of cloudiness.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating temperatures and conditions, residents should opt for warm, layered clothing, especially during the morning hours when wind chill factors can significantly reduce the felt temperature. A windproof jacket and thermal layers are recommended for daytime activities, while hats, gloves, and scarves will be essential for keeping warm during the brisk mornings and evenings. As the weather might include sunny spells, carrying sunglasses would be wise during daylight hours.

Weather Trivia

The Greenstone region, including Geraldton, is known for its dramatic weather shifts, largely due to its geographic location. This area experiences a wide range of weather conditions throughout the year, from sunny, warm summers to cold, snowy winters, showcasing the diverse climate typical of Northern Ontario.