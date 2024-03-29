An Overview of Today’s Weather Conditions in Greater Sudbury

As the city wakes up to an early morning at 4:00 AM, Greater Sudbury experiences a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures slightly below the freezing point at -4.6°C. This observation is reported from the Greater Sudbury Airport, highlighting a calm yet chilly start to the day. The humidity stands at 80%, making the cold air feel denser, while a gentle southwestern breeze at 6 km/h introduces a wind chill effect, pushing the perceived temperature down to -7. The barometric pressure is noted at 101.5 kPa and is on a falling trend, suggesting possible weather changes ahead. Visibility and other specific conditions remain typical for a cold March morning.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The current weather in Greater Sudbury features a temperature just under -5°C with mostly cloudy skies. The day is set to remain overcast, with winds shifting to the west at 20 km/h around noon, bringing the day’s high to a slightly warmer +3°C. However, the morning will feel particularly chilly with a wind chill of -8. The UV index is expected to be low at 2.

Saturday promises a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries, maintaining a high of +3°C. The night will see continued cloudiness with the same chance of flurries and a low of -6°C.

The weather takes a brighter turn on Sunday, offering sunny skies throughout the day and a higher temperature reaching 6°C, followed by a clear night with temperatures dropping to -4°C.

The positive trend continues into Monday, with sunshine dominating and temperatures peaking at 9°C, though clouds will roll in by night, setting the low at -3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With temperatures fluctuating around the freezing mark, dressing in warm, layered clothing is advisable for the next few days. Mornings will be particularly brisk, so consider thermal wear and wind-resistant outerwear to combat the chill. Gloves and hats are recommended for nighttime and early mornings due to significant wind chill. As the weather warms slightly during the day, especially on Sunday and Monday, lighter layers may become more comfortable.

Weather Trivia

Greater Sudbury, known for its dynamic weather patterns due to its northern location and varied topography, experiences a wide range of weather conditions. Interestingly, the area’s large number of lakes can influence local weather, creating microclimates that vary significantly over short distances.