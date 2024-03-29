THUNDER BAY – On Good Friday, most major stores and shopping malls are closed. The Beer Store and LCBO are closed today.

If you didn’t stock up groceries wise, you have a few options. George’s Market on River Street and Skafs in Current River at 470 Hodder Avenue are open. Circle K Convenience Stores are open as well. Shopper’s Drug Mart locations are open.

On Good Friday, the Hub at 507 Victoria Avenue East is hosting a Holiday Market from 11-4 pm, this is a great opportunity to find some amazing finds! Be sure to drop by!

Thunder Bay Transit is operating on a holiday schedule.

Several of Thunder Bay’s popular stops are closed for the holiday weekend. Bay Village Coffee is also closed for the long weekend. Nippers Takeout is also taking some family time this weekend.

Government offices are closed as well.

Dining-wise unless it is fast food, it is probably a good idea to call ahead to make sure your favourite place is open.