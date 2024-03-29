Overview of Weather Conditions Across Key Cities

As travelers set out to enjoy the Easter long weekend from March 29 until April 1, 2024, they will encounter a variety of weather conditions across different cities. Here’s what to expect:

Toronto : Expect a mix of sun and cloud with chances of showers. Highs around 7-10°C.

: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with chances of showers. Highs around 7-10°C. Greater Sudbury : Overcast skies with temperatures just below freezing, turning to sunny skies by Monday. Lows around -3 to -11°C.

: Overcast skies with temperatures just below freezing, turning to sunny skies by Monday. Lows around -3 to -11°C. Sault Ste. Marie : Light snow transitioning to sunny skies. Highs from -1 to +9°C, with some nights dropping below freezing.

: Light snow transitioning to sunny skies. Highs from -1 to +9°C, with some nights dropping below freezing. Greenstone / Geraldton : A gradual warming trend, moving from cloudy to sunny conditions. Highs up to +3°C.

: A gradual warming trend, moving from cloudy to sunny conditions. Highs up to +3°C. Sioux Lookout : Sunny with a gradual warming trend, though starting off at a brisk -17°C.

: Sunny with a gradual warming trend, though starting off at a brisk -17°C. Lake of the Woods and Kenora : Snow in the evening, turning to sunny by Monday. Temperatures ranging from +2 to +4°C.

: Snow in the evening, turning to sunny by Monday. Temperatures ranging from +2 to +4°C. Thunder Bay: Sunny turning to periods of snow, with temperatures reaching up to +5°C then dropping below freezing at night.

For those on the road, 511 is available for current road conditions.

Crossing Borders for Easter? The Canada Border Services Agency gives tips for a smooth trip

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds travellers of what to expect when crossing the border over the Easter long weekend.

Everyday, the CBSA works hard to protect Canadians, support the economy, and ensure the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across our borders. In 2023, we welcomed over 86k travellers and intercepted more than 72,200 kg of prohibited drugs, cannabis, narcotics, and chemicals, representing an increase of close to 30% from 2022.

The CBSA invests significant effort planning and preparing for peak periods, including long weekends and holidays. We monitor traveller volumes and work hard to minimize border wait times at ports of entry, including international airports, without compromising safety and security.

Here are some tips to help you plan for your trip:

Not sure? Ask a CBSA officer. The best thing you can do to save time is to be open and honest with the CBSA officer. Be sure to follow all instructions they provide to you. If you are not sure about what to declare, don’t hesitate to ask. Our officers are here to help! You may also contact Border Information Service (BIS) line toll-free within Canada at 1-800-461-9999 for more information

Easter Long Weekend Traffic Safety Campaign

In effect from Friday, March 29, until Monday, April 1, 2024, the Easter Long Weekend Traffic Safety Campaign focuses on seatbelt education and enforcement.

Seatbelt Safety : Officers will be highlighting the critical importance of buckling up to save lives. A simple action of securing your seatbelt can significantly increase your chances of survival in a crash.

: Officers will be highlighting the critical importance of buckling up to save lives. A simple action of securing your seatbelt can significantly increase your chances of survival in a crash. Child and Infant Safety : Drivers are reminded of their responsibility to ensure all passengers under 16 use seatbelts or are securely fastened in appropriate car seats.

: Drivers are reminded of their responsibility to ensure all passengers under 16 use seatbelts or are securely fastened in appropriate car seats. Legal Implications: Individuals over 16 found without a seatbelt can face a fine of $240 and receive two demerit points. This includes both drivers and passengers.

Resources and Clinics

For detailed information on seatbelt and child seat safety, including instructional pictures and videos, visit the Ministry of Transportation’s (MTO) website at http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/index.shtml. Additionally, local OPP detachments may offer child car seat clinics for those seeking hands-on assistance.