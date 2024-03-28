WINNIPEG – NEWS – The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) is a joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP. MIHRSOU today provides information regarding Cecil Junior HOULE, (a.k.a. Chubby Houle and Junior Houle) 47 years of age, a convicted sex offender who is considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner. All persons, particularly females, are at risk of sexual violence.

HOULE will be released from the Headingley Correctional Centre, Manitoba on March 27, 2024, in relation to four counts of failing to comply with conditions of a probation order.

Upon release, HOULE will be subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition order and two probation orders until July 10, 2024 and September 26, 2025. HOULE is expected to take up residence in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

HOULE has a history of sexual, violent and other offences. Although he participated in some treatment programming in the past, HOULE is still considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner. All persons, particularly females, are at risk of sexual violence.

Community Notification

This information is provided to enable members of the public to take suitable measures to protect themselves. Any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Mr. HOULE will not be tolerated.

Name: Cecil Junior HOULE (a.k.a. Chubby Houle, and Junior Houle)

DOB: 1976-04-17

Height: 183 cm (6’1”)

Weight: 82 kg (180 lbs)

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Indigenous

Distinguishing marks: Tattoo: right upper arm – flames, Scar: right forearm

If you have any information about HOULE, please call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at (431) 489-8056. You may also contact the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, your local RCMP Detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477. For media inquiries, please contact the Winnipeg Police Service Public Information Officer at (204) 986-3061

Background information:

Cecil Junior HOULE is a 47-year-old male with a lengthy criminal record including convictions for manslaughter, sexual assault cause bodily harm, sexual interference, assault cause bodily harm, assault, carry concealed weapon, and numerous counts of failing to comply with probation order and failing to comply with recognizance order.

HOULE was convicted of manslaughter of his common law wife and sexual assault cause bodily harm of an 18-year-old female, in January 2006. He received a sentence of 12 years for manslaughter and five years for sexual assault cause bodily harm to be served concurrently (in addition to 3 years pre-trial custody credit). Following HOULE’S release from custody, he has been convicted of ten counts of failing to comply with probation order, seven counts of failing to comply with recognizance order and carrying a concealed weapon.

While incarcerated, HOULE participated in some treatment programming but is still considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner against females.

