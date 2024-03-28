THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As travellers prepare for journeys spanning from Toronto to Winnipeg, including key stops in Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, Dryden, Kenora, and aviation routes to Northern Communities, this comprehensive weather overview serves as an essential guide for the upcoming Easter weekend travel.

Toronto to Sudbury: A Chilly Departure

Starting in Toronto, travellers will experience early clearing skies with temperatures climbing to a high of 8°C. As the journey progresses northward to Sudbury, expect a cooler embrace with temperatures around 0.5°C in the morning, giving way to cloudy skies and a slight chance of flurries. Road conditions are expected to be clear but prepare for a crisp wind.

Sudbury to Sault Ste. Marie: Navigating Light Snow

The route from Sudbury to Sault Ste. Marie introduces light snow with temperatures hovering around -3.1°C. Visibility remains good despite the flurries, aiding in safe travel. Sault Ste. Marie itself will see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the weekend, offering a relatively pleasant drive despite the chilly wind chill factors to consider.

Sault Ste. Marie to Thunder Bay: A Snowy Stretch

Travellers heading west to Thunder Bay should prepare for periods of light snow in the morning, clearing up as the day progresses. The temperature in Thunder Bay will be cold, with morning wind chills making it feel significantly colder, although sunny skies are on the horizon for Friday.

Thunder Bay to Winnipeg: Through Dryden and Kenora

Continuing west from Thunder Bay, the journey involves passing through Dryden and Kenora, where light snow will end in the morning, leading to mainly cloudy conditions. Both locations will experience chilly temperatures, particularly in the evenings. Winnipeg welcomes travellers with mainly clear conditions and a steady climb in temperature, reaching a sunny high of +3°C by Monday.

Aviation from Sioux Lookout to Northern Communities

For those flying from Sioux Lookout to Northern Communities, including Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and others, expect light snow with considerable wind chills. Pilots and passengers should prepare for potential delays due to local blowing snow and low visibility, particularly in the early hours of Thursday.