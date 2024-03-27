Thunder Bay residents awaken to a crisp -10.1°C morning, as light snow flutters down from a sky transitioning towards clearer days ahead.

With the weather station at Thunder Bay Airport recording a steady rise in pressure, the community is enveloped in a wintry scene, albeit with signs of spring’s imminent arrival.

School buses are cancelled for today due to road conditions. Additionally the following rural schools are closed:

Crestview PS

Five Mile PS

Kakabeka PS

Gorham and Ware PS

McKenzie PS

Nor’wester View PS

Valley Central PS

Whitefish PS

All other schools are open in the city are open.

More information can be found at www.ststb.ca or by phoning the snow closure line at 807-625-1661.

Today’s forecast promises a gentle brush of winter’s tail, with periodic light snow and gusty winds crafting the day’s weather narrative.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions: The early hours in Thunder Bay are marked by light snow, setting a serene yet chilly scene. The temperature stands at a brisk -10.1°C, with a dew point of -14.2°C indicating relatively dry air at 72% humidity. Westerly winds are brisk at 18 km/h, gusting to 29 km/h, contributing to a wind chill factor of -18°C, making the outdoors feel significantly colder. Visibility remains good at 16 km, allowing for a clear view of the snow-dusted landscape.

Extended Forecast:

Today: The day will see continued periods of light snow, adding up to 2 cm to the winter blanket. Winds from the west will blow at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, pushing the day’s high to -5°C. Wind chills will make it feel like -18°C in the morning, warming slightly to -12°C in the afternoon under a low UV index of 1.

Tonight: Light snow will persist into the evening, with another 2 cm expected. Winds will remain westerly at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, before becoming lighter. The temperature will dip to -9°C, with a wind chill nearing -14°C.

Thursday, March 28: The light snow is forecasted to cease by morning, giving way to cloudy skies. Winds will shift to the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, with temperatures reaching a high of -3°C. Morning wind chills will be harsh at -17°C, improving to -9°C in the afternoon. The UV index will rise slightly to 2.

Friday, March 29: A sunny day is on the horizon, with temperatures climbing to a pleasant plus 2°C. The night will introduce cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of flurries, and a low of -12°C.

Saturday, March 30: Cloudiness continues, with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a high at the freezing mark. Nighttime will bring cloudy periods and a low of -10°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations: For those venturing out in Thunder Bay, warm, layered clothing remains essential. A windproof and waterproof outer layer will protect against light snow and gusty winds, while insulated boots, gloves, and hats are crucial for combating the cold, especially during the windier parts of the day.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay’s unique climate, influenced by both its northern latitude and proximity to Lake Superior, often results in spring weather that oscillates between wintry conditions and the first signs of thaw, showcasing the region’s diverse weather patterns.