Sioux Lookout is currently enveloped in the grips of a winter storm, as a severe weather warning continues to cast a shadow over the area. With the mercury plunging to -14.3°C early this morning and light snow painting the landscape in wintry hues, the community faces the challenge of navigating through additional snowfall and reduced visibility.

As residents grab their snow shovels, winter jackets, mitts, and toques, to go outside and scream “Enough already” at Old Man Winter, the only good feeling is that this extended blast of late winter can’t last much longer.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions: A cloak of light snow blankets Sioux Lookout, with temperatures reaching a frigid -14.3°C. The dew point sits at -17.0°C, contributing to an 80% humidity level that adds a biting crispness to the air. Northern winds blow at 15 km/h, intensifying the cold to a wind chill of -22°C. Visibility is significantly reduced to 4 km, hinting at the storm’s severity.

Winter Storm Warning: The warning highlights the ongoing long-duration snowfall event, with hazards including additional snowfall ranging from 5 to 10 cm and notably reduced visibility during heavier bursts of snow. Such conditions are expected mainly this morning, potentially complicating travel and outdoor activities. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become increasingly difficult to navigate, and road closures could become a necessity.

Extended Forecast:

Today: Sioux Lookout will experience continued periods of snow and local blowing snow, with accumulations of 2 to 4 cm expected. Winds from the northwest will reach 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, bringing the high to -11°C and the wind chill to a near -23°C under a low UV index of 1.

Tonight: The snowfall will persist into the evening, adding another 2 to 4 cm. Westerly winds will maintain speeds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, as temperatures drop to -13°C, with wind chills approaching -22°C.

Thursday, March 28: Light snow is forecasted to end around noon, giving way to cloudy skies. The wind will shift westward, accelerating to 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. The high for the day is set at -5°C, with morning wind chills plummeting to -23°C and afternoon chills easing slightly to -12°C. The UV index will rise modestly to 2.

Friday, March 29: A welcome change arrives with sunny skies and a high reaching plus 2°C, signaling a brief respite from the wintry onslaught. The night will be clear, with temperatures falling back to -14°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations: Residents are advised to dress in heavy winter gear, including insulated coats, thermal layers, gloves, hats, and waterproof boots, to combat the cold and snow. Visibility aids such as reflective gear or bright colors are recommended for those needing to travel.

Weather Trivia: Winter storms, particularly in northern communities like Sioux Lookout, can bring significant snowfall over a prolonged period, showcasing the powerful influence of cold air masses and moisture drawn from nearby lakes, in this case, likely influenced by Lake Superior’s vast expanse.