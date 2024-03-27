Sault Ste. Marie is set for a dramatic turn in weather as a Snow Squall Watch takes effect, heralding a significant weather event. As observed from Wawa Airport, the city currently lies under a cloudy veil with a brisk -2.3°C setting the tone for the day.

The looming lake effect snow squalls off Lake Superior are expected to transform the landscape into a wintry tableau, emphasizing the unpredictable spirit of spring in this region.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions: Clouds blanket the sky, with the temperature gently nestled at -2.3°C. The air, slightly drier with a dew point of -4.1°C, carries a humidity level of 87%. Winds from the WSW at 17 km/h, gusting to 36 km/h, bring a biting wind chill of -8, while visibility stretches to 16 km, offering a clear view before the anticipated snow squalls.

Snow Squall Watch: A Snow Squall Watch is currently in effect, with lake effect snow squalls likely to begin later today into Thursday. Residents should be prepared for heavy snowfall, expecting local accumulations of 15 to 25 cm. These conditions can lead to very poor visibility, especially in bursts of heavy snow, complicating travel and outdoor activities.

Expected Conditions:

Today : The day will see flurries with local amounts of 2 to 4 cm. Winds will increase in intensity, blowing southwest at 40 km/h and gusting to 60 km/h. Temperatures will dip to -4°C by the afternoon, with a wind chill nearing -13. The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight : The risk of snow squalls intensifies, accompanied by local blowing snow. Expected snowfall ranges from 10 to 15 cm. The wind, shifting west, will blow at 30 km/h and gust up to 50 km/h, keeping temperatures around -5°C and a wind chill near -14.

Thursday, March 28 : Continuing flurries and the risk of snow squalls, along with local blowing snow, could bring an additional 10 to 15 cm of snow. The wind remains consistent, with temperatures hovering near -3°C and wind chill values of -14 in the morning improving slightly to -9 in the afternoon. The UV index will be low at 1. The night predicts cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a low of -9°C.

Friday, March 29: The area will see cloudy skies throughout the day, with temperatures reaching up to 0°C. Nighttime introduces cloudy periods with a low of -11°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations: Given the impending snow squalls and significant wind chill, it is crucial for residents to dress warmly. Opt for layers, including thermal wear, a heavy insulated coat, waterproof pants, and snow boots. Don’t forget a hat, gloves, and a scarf to protect against the biting cold and gusty winds.

Weather Trivia: Lake effect snow is a common winter phenomenon around the Great Lakes, caused when cold air moves over the relatively warmer waters of the lakes, picking up moisture and heat. This leads to the formation of snow squalls on the leeward shores, a key feature of winter weather patterns in areas like Sault Ste. Marie.