Greenstone and Geraldton residents wake to a serene scene of light snowfall, with the landscape gently blanketed in winter’s touch. The current temperature at Geraldton Airport reads a chilly -10.2°C, a clear indicator of the cold snap gripping the region.

As we look at today’s weather outlook, it’s evident that the area is set to experience a continuation of winter conditions, despite the calendar’s advance into spring.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions: Under a grey canopy of clouds, the area is currently experiencing light snow, with the mercury dipping to -10.2°C. The dew point stands at -11.7°C, reflecting a high humidity level of 89%, which adds a damp chill to the air.

Westerly winds are blowing at 17 km/h, contributing to a significant wind chill factor of -17°C. Visibility has been reduced to 10 km, painting a subdued picture of the early morning.

Extended Forecast:

Today: The day will see continued periods of snow, adding up to 2 cm to the fresh layer on the ground. Winds will shift to the southwest, reaching speeds of 20 km/h, which will push the wind chill down to -18°C in the morning and -13°C in the afternoon. The day’s high is expected to be -6°C, under a low UV index of 1.

Tonight: Light snow will persist into the evening, with the wind continuing to blow from the southwest at 20 km/h. Temperatures are predicted to fall to -12°C, with the wind chill making it feel as cold as -14°C early in the evening and dropping to -20°C overnight.

Thursday, March 28: The forecast calls for additional periods of light snow, with the wind turning westward at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The temperature will hover around -7°C, but the wind chill will make it feel considerably colder, reaching -20°C in the morning and -14°C in the afternoon. The UV index will remain low at 1. The night will be cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a low of -10°C.

Friday, March 29: Clouds will dominate the sky, with a high of -3°C. The cloud cover will begin to disperse by night, leading to clearer skies but a drop in temperature to -14°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations: Given the cold and snowy conditions, it’s essential for residents of Greenstone and Geraldton to dress warmly. Layers are key, starting with thermal undergarments, followed by a fleece or wool mid-layer, and topped with a windproof and waterproof outer layer. Don’t forget a hat, gloves, and insulated boots to protect against the cold and snow.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that the phenomenon of light snow over areas like Greenstone and Geraldton can persist well into spring, thanks to their proximity to large bodies of water like Lake Superior? This effect, known as lake-effect snow, can significantly impact local weather patterns, extending the winter season’s characteristics.