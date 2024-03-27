SUDBURY – WEATHER – The dawn in Greater Sudbury unfurls under mostly cloudy skies, presenting a chilly embrace as the city wakes. The weather, observed from Greater Sudbury Airport, outlines a day of subtle transitions, hinting at the last whispers of winter mingling with the early sighs of spring.

Sudburians are set to navigate a day marked by fluctuating temperatures and skies that can’t quite decide between rain and snow.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions: At the heart of the morning, the temperature gently hovers at 2.8°C, with a dew point closely trailing at 2.2°C, illustrating the air’s near-saturation at 96% humidity. The wind, a steady southerly force at 24 km/h gusting to 35 km/h, adds a briskness to the atmosphere. Visibility stands clear at 24 km, offering unobstructed views across the landscape. The pressure, a solid 100.4 kPa, is on the rise, signaling changes afoot in the weather patterns above Greater Sudbury.

Expected Conditions:

Today : The canvas of the sky will remain predominantly cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or drizzle morphing into a similar chance of flurries or rain showers around noon. The wind, shifting southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, will usher in colder air, pulling temperatures down to minus 1°C by the afternoon, with a wind chill making it feel like minus 7°C. The UV index remains low at 2.

: The canvas of the sky will remain predominantly cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or drizzle morphing into a similar chance of flurries or rain showers around noon. The wind, shifting southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, will usher in colder air, pulling temperatures down to minus 1°C by the afternoon, with a wind chill making it feel like minus 7°C. The UV index remains low at 2. Tonight : The evening brings a 40 percent chance of flurries under cloudy skies, with the southwest wind persisting at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will dip to minus 5°C, but the wind chill will tug the felt temperature down to minus 7°C early in the evening and minus 12°C overnight.

: The evening brings a 40 percent chance of flurries under cloudy skies, with the southwest wind persisting at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will dip to minus 5°C, but the wind chill will tug the felt temperature down to minus 7°C early in the evening and minus 12°C overnight. Thursday, March 28 : The day is slated to remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind intensifies to southwest 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, keeping the high at a chilly minus 1°C. The wind chill will hover near minus 10°C, and the UV index will again be low at 2. Clear skies will greet the night, with the mercury falling to minus 10°C.

: The day is slated to remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind intensifies to southwest 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, keeping the high at a chilly minus 1°C. The wind chill will hover near minus 10°C, and the UV index will again be low at 2. Clear skies will greet the night, with the mercury falling to minus 10°C. Friday, March 29: Increasing cloudiness will mark the day, with temperatures climbing slightly to a high of 2°C. Nighttime will see cloudy periods, with a low of minus 9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations: With the forecast predicting a mix of chilly winds, flurries, and occasional rain showers, Sudburians should opt for layered clothing, including a windproof and waterproof outer layer. A warm hat, gloves, and a scarf are essential to combat the biting wind chill, particularly in the evening and early morning hours.

Weather Trivia: Greater Sudbury’s location amidst numerous lakes and its varied topography contribute to its unique microclimates, often resulting in localized weather conditions that can differ significantly from one area to another within the city itself.