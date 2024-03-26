Current Conditions

WINNIPEG – WEATHER – At Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, the weather at 7:00 AM CDT on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, features light snow with the temperature at a cold -11.3°C. Atmospheric pressure is recorded at 101.6 kPa and is on a downward trend. The air is relatively humid at 78%, with a dew point of -14.3°C. Winds are coming from the north at a brisk pace of 31 km/h, gusting up to 42 km/h, which brings the wind chill factor down to -21°C. Visibility remains decent at 16 km despite the snowfall.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Today: Winnipeg can expect continued periods of light snow throughout the day, with north winds strengthening to 40 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h. The high will reach -7°C, but wind chill values will make it feel closer to -20°C. The UV index will be low at 1.

Tonight: The snow will persist, with an accumulation of around 2 cm expected. North winds will continue at 40 km/h, gusting to 60, but will diminish to 20 km/h by the evening. Temperatures will drop to a low of -12°C, with wind chill making it feel like -15°C in the evening and -22°C overnight.

Wednesday, March 27: Light snow is expected to end in the afternoon, giving way to cloudy skies. Northwest winds at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, will make the high of -6°C feel much colder, with morning wind chill values around -22°C and improving slightly to -15°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1. The night will clear up, with temperatures plummeting to -17°C.

Thursday, March 28: Winnipeggers can look forward to sunny skies, with a high of -2°C. The clear skies will continue into the night, with a low of -14°C.

Friday, March 29: The sunny weather extends into Friday, with temperatures finally climbing to a high of +2°C. However, the night will become cloudy, with a low of -6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the forecasted cold, wind, and periods of snow, residents should layer appropriately. Thermal underwear, wool or fleece layers, a windproof and insulated jacket, and sturdy boots are essential. Don’t forget gloves, a warm hat, and a scarf to protect against the brisk wind and low temperatures. The significant wind chill factor also suggests the importance of covering as much exposed skin as possible.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg is known as one of Canada’s coldest cities in winter, earning it the nickname “Winterpeg.” Its geographical location contributes to its wide range of temperatures throughout the year, from hot summers to very cold winters.