Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

SAULT STE. MARIE – WEATHER – As of 7:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Sault Ste. Marie is experiencing light rain with a temperature of 3.2°C, as recorded at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport. The atmospheric pressure is at 100.4 kPa and showing a falling tendency.

The air feels quite humid at 84%, with a dew point of 0.8°C, indicating a damp environment. Winds from the east are blowing at 17 km/h with gusts reaching up to 32 km/h. Visibility is somewhat reduced at 16 km due to the rain.

Today’s Forecast

Today: The city expects showers throughout the day, with rainfall amounts between 5 to 10 mm. Winds will be strong, blowing from the southeast at 40 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h. The high for the day is projected to be 7°C with a low UV index of 2.

Tonight: Rain showers will conclude after midnight, transitioning to a cloudy sky with a 60% chance of flurries. An additional 5 mm of rain is expected before the changeover. Winds will shift to the south at 30 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 1°C.

Extended Weather Outlook

Wednesday, March 27: The forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 60% chance of flurries throughout the day. Winds from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, will make the air feel significantly colder, with temperatures hovering around minus 1°C and a wind chill nearing minus 8.

Thursday, March 28: Continuation of cloudy conditions with a 60% chance of flurries is expected, with a high of just plus 1°C. The night will bring a 40% chance of flurries and a low of minus 4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today’s wet and windy conditions, it’s best to wear a waterproof jacket and sturdy, waterproof shoes or boots to keep dry. An umbrella might be useful early in the day, though gusty winds could make it hard to use. For the following days, with colder temperatures and chances of flurries, layering is key. Include thermal wear, a warm coat, gloves, and a hat to protect against the chill, especially considering the wind chill factors.

Weather Trivia

Sault Ste. Marie, often called “The Soo,” is known for its rapid weather changes due to its unique position between Lake Superior and Lake Huron. This geographical setup can lead to sudden shifts from rain to snow, illustrating the dynamic nature of spring weather in the area.