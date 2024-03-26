Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

DRYDEN – WEATHER – As observed at Dryden Airport at 6:14 AM CDT, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, light snow is falling in the region, with the temperature at a frosty -12.7°C. The barometric pressure is measured at 101.1 kPa.

Humidity levels are high at 82%, with a dew point of -15.2°C, adding a damp chill to the air. North-northeast winds are brisk, blowing at 21 km/h with gusts up to 41 km/h, which has plunged the wind chill to a biting -21°C.

Visibility is considerably reduced to 5 km due to the snow and blowing snow.

Today’s Forecast

Today: The winter storm continues, bringing periods of snow and local blowing snow, with an expected accumulation of 5 to 10 cm. Northeast winds will be stronger, at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. The high temperature for the day is forecasted at -7°C, with morning wind chills at a frigid -22°C, slightly improving to -14°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight: Additional snowfall of 2 to 4 cm is expected. North winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will drop the temperature to -14°C. Wind chills will feel like -14°C in the evening and drop further to -22°C overnight.

Extended Weather Forecast

Wednesday, March 27: Snow continues, with northwest winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. The high for the day will reach -10°C, with wind chills making it feel as cold as -23°C in the morning and -18°C in the afternoon. The evening predicts cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -13°C.

Thursday, March 28: The weather will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of -4°C. Clear skies are expected overnight, with temperatures falling to -14°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

In these severe winter conditions, ensure to dress in multiple warm layers, including thermal undergarments, fleece or wool sweaters, and insulated outerwear. Waterproof and insulated boots, along with gloves, a hat, and a scarf, are essential to protect against the wind chill. Consider reflective or bright outer layers for visibility during low light and snow conditions.

Weather Trivia

Colorado lows are known for their ability to produce extensive winter storms, characterized by heavy snowfall, strong winds, and significant impacts on travel and infrastructure, highlighting the power of these weather systems as they move across the North American continent.