An important notice for travelers: As of 9:40 AM on Tuesday, the Ministry of Transportation has announced the closure of both lanes on Highway 11 between Longlac and Hearst due to adverse weather conditions. The severe weather impacting the region has led to unsafe road conditions, necessitating this precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all travelers.

Key Details of the Closure

Location of Closure: Highway 11 between Longlac and Hearst.

Location of Closure: Highway 11 between Longlac and Hearst.

Time of Advisory: The closure was reported at approximately 9:40 AM on Tuesday.

Reason for Closure: The closure is due to hazardous road conditions caused by severe weather.

Additional Information

Duration of Closure: There has been no official communication regarding the duration of the closure. Travelers are advised to stay updated through official channels for the latest information.

Duration of Closure: There has been no official communication regarding the duration of the closure. Travelers are advised to stay updated through official channels for the latest information.

Alternate Routes: At this time, no specific alternate routes have been suggested. Travelers are encouraged to consult local traffic advisories for the best detour options.

Safety Precautions: Individuals in the affected area or those planning to travel through are urged to exercise caution and prioritize safety. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

What to Do

Stay Informed: Keep an eye on updates from the Ministry of Transportation and local news outlets for the latest information on the highway’s status.

Stay Informed: Keep an eye on updates from the Ministry of Transportation and local news outlets for the latest information on the highway's status.

Plan Accordingly: If you must travel, allow extra time for your journey and plan for potential detours. Ensure your vehicle is well-equipped for winter conditions, including having a full tank of gas, emergency supplies, and warm clothing.

Check Weather Forecasts: With the closure attributed to weather conditions, it's crucial to stay informed about the weather forecast in the region, adjusting plans as necessary.

This closure highlights the impact of severe weather on travel and transportation, underscoring the importance of preparedness and flexibility in travel plans during the winter months. Stay safe and informed as the situation develops.