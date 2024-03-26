Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

TORONTO – WEATHER – As of 7:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Toronto is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 6.5°C, observed at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The barometric pressure is recorded at 101.5 kPa and is on a falling trend. With a dew point of -2.2°C and humidity at 54%, the air feels fresh but slightly dry. The wind is coming from the East-Southeast at 15 km/h, offering a gentle breeze. Visibility stands impressively at 24 km, indicating a mostly clear day ahead despite the clouds.

Today: Toronto anticipates a day of mixed sun and cloud. The weather will become cloudier around noon, accompanied by a few showers. The wind, coming from the east at 20 km/h and gusting to 40, will become lighter in the afternoon. Expect a high near 8°C with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight: The evening will see a few showers ending overnight, leading to a cloudy sky with a 40 percent chance of showers. Winds will shift from east 20 km/h to south at the same speed after midnight, with a low of plus 5°C.

Wednesday, March 27: The forecast predicts mainly cloudy skies. The wind, initially from the south at 20 km/h, will become light in the morning, shifting to southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 by late morning. The day’s high is expected to be around 10°C with a moderate UV index of 4. The night will bring cloudy periods with a low of minus 1°C.

Thursday, March 28: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6°C during the day, shifting to clear skies overnight and a low of minus 4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating weather conditions, layering is key. For today and tomorrow, consider wearing a water-resistant jacket to handle the showers and a light sweater to stay warm during cooler moments. Comfortable, waterproof footwear is advisable due to the potential for rain. Sunglasses could be useful for the brighter parts of the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Toronto’s weather can be quite unpredictable in spring? The city has experienced everything from late snowfalls to early heatwaves in March, making it a month of weather surprises!