Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – At Sioux Lookout Airport, light snow and a temperature of -12.5°C were recorded at 6:00 AM CDT on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The pressure is currently at 101.2 kPa and showing a falling tendency.

Humidity is high at 78%, with a dew point of -15.6°C, indicating quite a bit of moisture in the air despite the freezing temperatures. Winds are coming from the northeast at 10 km/h with gusts up to 27 km/h, creating a wind chill effect that feels like -18°C. Visibility is at 10 km, which, although reduced, is still significant under these conditions.

Today’s Forecast

Today: Expect periods of snow accompanied by local blowing snow, with accumulations of 5 to 10 cm expected. Northeast winds will increase to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high for today is forecasted to be -8°C, with wind chill values dropping to -22°C in the morning and slightly improving to -16°C in the afternoon. The UV index will remain low at 1.

Tonight: Snow continues, with an additional 2 to 4 cm of accumulation. North winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will bring the temperature down to -13°C, with wind chill making it feel like -16°C in the evening and -21°C overnight.

Extended Weather Outlook

Wednesday, March 27: Snowfall persists throughout the day with steady northwest winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will hover around -11°C, with a wind chill nearing -22°C. The night will be cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries and a low of -13°C.

Thursday, March 28: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries during the day and a high of -4°C. The weather is expected to clear by night, reaching a low of -15°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the ongoing winter storm warning, it’s critical to dress for severe cold. Layering is essential, with a focus on thermal inner layers, a windproof and waterproof outer layer, insulated boots, gloves, and a hat or hood to protect from the cold and wind. Visibility may be reduced during snowfall, so wearing reflective or bright colours is advised when outdoors.

Weather Trivia

The term “Colorado low” refers to a low-pressure area that forms or intensifies over Colorado and can lead to significant winter storms across the central United States and into Canada. These systems are known for their capacity to produce heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions over a large area.