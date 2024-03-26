Weather Outlook for March 26: In-Depth Analysis

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM CDT, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Big Trout Lake Airport, the weather is cloudy with a chilly temperature of -16.0°C. The air pressure is relatively high at 102.7 kPa. With a dew point of -21.8°C and humidity at 61%, the air is dry. Winds from the east at 13 km/h, gusting up to 28 km/h, have brought the wind chill down to a frigid -24°C. Visibility stands at 16 km, suggesting clear conditions before the onset of the expected snowfall.

Weather Forecast for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake First Nation, Sachigo Lake First Nation, Kasabonika First Nation, and Sandy Lake First Nation

Today: Clouds will thicken, with snow and local blowing snow starting near noon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 cm is anticipated. Winds will shift to the northeast, increasing to 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h, causing the temperature to rise slightly to a high of -9°C. However, the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -30°C in the morning and -18°C in the afternoon, posing a risk of frostbite. The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight: Snowfall will intensify, potentially becoming heavy at times, with an additional 5 to 10 cm of snow expected. The northeast winds will persist at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will drop to -16°C, with the wind chill worsening to -19°C in the evening and -27°C overnight, increasing the risk of frostbite.

Wednesday, March 27: The snow event continues with periods of snow and local blowing snow, adding another 5 to 10 cm. North winds will blow at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, and temperatures will slightly recover to a high of -6°C. However, morning wind chill values will plummet to -27°C, improving slightly to -14°C in the afternoon. The night forecast predicts more snow, with a low of -13°C.

Thursday, March 28: Cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries are expected, maintaining a high of -6°C. The night will remain cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a low dipping back to -16°C.

Preparedness and Safety Measures

Residents of the affected communities should prepare for significant snowfall and reduced visibility. It’s crucial to limit non-essential travel, dress warmly in layers to prevent frostbite, and ensure homes and vehicles are winter-ready. Keep emergency supplies within reach and maintain clear pathways for accessibility.

Weather Trivia

The phenomenon known as a “Colorado low” is often responsible for significant winter weather events in Canada, including heavy snowfall and strong winds, due to its path from the United States into central and eastern Canada.