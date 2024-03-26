Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

KENORA – WEATHER – The Kenora Airport has reported light snow with a chilly -12.0°C temperature as of 6:00 AM CDT, Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Atmospheric pressure is at 101.2 kPa and showing a falling trend.

The air carries a moisture level of 76% humidity with a dew point of -15.3°C. Northeast winds are brisk, blowing at 20 km/h with gusts reaching up to 34 km/h, bringing the wind chill down to a biting -20°C.

Visibility, however, remains clear at 32 km despite the snowfall.

Today’s Forecast

Today: Expect periods of snow throughout the day, accompanied by local blowing snow, adding up to around 5 cm of new snow. North winds will be stronger, gusting from 30 km/h up to 50 km/h. The day’s high is anticipated to be -7°C, with wind chill values making it feel like -22°C in the morning and warming slightly to -14°C by the afternoon. The UV index will be low at 1.

Tonight: The snowfall will continue, depositing an additional 2 to 4 cm. North winds will persist at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, lowering the temperature to -13°C. Wind chill effects will be significant, feeling like -14°C in the evening and dropping to -21°C overnight.

Weather Outlook

Wednesday, March 27: More snow is on the way with northwest winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. The high for the day will barely reach -9°C, with wind chill factors making it feel as cold as -22°C in the morning and -17°C in the afternoon. The evening will see cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -13°C.

Thursday, March 28: A welcome change is expected with sunny skies and a high of -1°C, offering a brief respite from the snow. The night promises clear skies, though temperatures will dip to -14°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With ongoing snow and significant wind chill factors, dressing in warm, layered clothing is crucial. Ensure you have a waterproof and windproof outer layer, thermal underlayers, insulated boots, gloves, and a warm hat. Reflective materials or bright colors are recommended for better visibility during low-light conditions or in snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods area are known for their dramatic winter weather swings, partly due to their unique geographical setting that can influence localized weather patterns, especially during the transition seasons.