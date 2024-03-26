Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

GREENSTONE – WEATHER – The Geraldton Airport reports light snow and a temperature of -9.8°C as of 7:00 AM EDT, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The air pressure stands at 101.0 kPa in these chilly conditions, with a high humidity level of 91%.

Northeast winds are brisk, blowing at 22 km/h with gusts up to 41 km/h, creating a wind chill that feels like -18°C. Visibility is significantly reduced to 3 km due to the snow, emphasizing the severity of the current winter storm warning.

Today’s Forecast

Today: A major snow event continues, with snow and ice pellets expected. Local blowing snow this morning will reduce visibility further. Total snow and ice pellet accumulation could reach 5 to 10 cm. Winds from the northeast will gust up to 50 km/h. Despite the snow, temperatures may rise to a high of zero, with morning wind chills at -18°C improving slightly to -7°C in the afternoon. The UV index is low at 1.

Tonight: Transitioning to periods of snow or rain, with an additional 2 cm of snowfall expected. Winds shifting from northeast 20 km/h to lighter breezes this evening, then turning west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 before morning. Temperatures will climb to plus 2°C by morning.

Extended Weather Forecast

Wednesday, March 27: The day will bring flurries, with west winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperatures will drop to minus 7°C in the afternoon, accompanied by a wind chill of minus 12. The night forecasts cloudy skies with a 60% chance of flurries and a low of minus 12°C.

Thursday, March 28: Expect cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of minus 7°C. The night continues the trend with cloudy skies and a 30% chance of flurries, dropping to a low of minus 10°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

In light of the winter storm warning and ongoing severe weather conditions, it’s crucial to dress warmly. Opt for layered clothing, including thermal undergarments, insulated outerwear, and waterproof boots. Don’t forget accessories such as a hat, gloves, and a scarf to protect against the wind chill. If you must go outside, ensure your clothing is reflective or bright for visibility in poor conditions.

Weather Trivia

Colorado lows are notorious for causing significant winter storms in Canada, characterized by their large snowfall amounts and strong winds. These storm systems originate near the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and can bring severe weather across the Midwest and into Canada.