Winnipeg is currently experiencing mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures around -9.2°C. The city anticipates a cold week, with mainly cloudy conditions, flurries, and periods of light snow, as well as dropping temperatures towards midweek.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

WINNIPEG – WEATHER – As of 5:00 AM CDT, Monday, March 25, 2024, at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, the weather is mostly cloudy with a temperature of -9.2°C. The atmospheric pressure is at 102.3 kPa and is on the rise. Humidity is measured at 62%, with a north-northeast wind blowing at 19 km/h, leading to a wind chill of -17°C. Visibility is good at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today, Winnipeg will remain mainly cloudy, with north winds reaching 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. The high is forecasted to be -5°C, with a wind chill of -18°C in the morning and -13°C in the afternoon. The UV index will be low at 2.

Tonight, the skies will stay mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds will shift to the northeast, maintaining speeds of 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of -11°C, with a wind chill nearing -19°C.

Extended Weather Forecast

For Tuesday, March 26, light snow is expected at periods throughout the day. The wind will blow from the north at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, with a high of -7°C. The wind chill is forecasted to be -21°C in the morning and -16°C in the afternoon. The UV index will remain low at 1. Snow will continue into the night, with a low of -13°C.

The extended forecast for Wednesday, March 27, indicates cloudy skies with a high of -6°C. The night is expected to be clear, with a low dipping to -17°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With consistent cold temperatures and the presence of snow, Winnipeg residents should dress warmly in layered clothing. A wind-resistant outer layer is crucial to combat the chilly gusts. Accessories like hats, gloves, and scarves will provide extra protection against the cold, especially during the morning and evening hours when the wind chill is more pronounced.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the UV index can still be a factor in winter? Even though the index is low during this time of year, snow can reflect up to 80% of UV radiation, increasing the risk of sunburn on sunny days.