Toronto residents can look forward to mainly sunny skies today, with temperatures gradually warming up through the week. Despite a chilly start, the city is expected to enjoy a moderate UV index and increasing cloudiness as the week progresses, leading to a mild and rainy midweek.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT, Monday, March 25, 2024, at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of -0.6°C. The atmospheric pressure is at 102.5 kPa and falling. Humidity stands at 64%, with an east wind blowing at 13 km/h, resulting in a wind chill of -5°C. Visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today’s forecast predicts mainly sunny skies, with an east wind blowing at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. The high is expected to reach 6°C, although the wind chill may make it feel as cold as -12°C this morning. The UV index will be 5, considered moderate.

Tonight, a few clouds will roll in, with increasing cloudiness expected before morning. The wind will continue from the east at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, with a low temperature of plus 3°C.

Extended Weather Outlook

For Tuesday, March 26, the day will start cloudy, with showers beginning near noon. The southeast wind will blow at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, bringing a high temperature of 9°C. Rain is expected to continue into the night, with a low of 6°C.

The extended forecast for Wednesday, March 27, indicates cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 12°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of plus 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the varying temperatures and conditions, layering is key. Start with a light base layer and add a warmer mid-layer for the chilly morning. A waterproof jacket will be handy for the expected showers. Don’t forget sunglasses for the sunny spells, especially today.

Weather Trivia

Did you know the UV index measures the strength of sunburn-producing ultraviolet radiation at a particular place and time? Toronto’s moderate UV index of 5 today suggests that while the sun may not feel very strong, protection against UV radiation is still advised.