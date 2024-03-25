Thunder Bay is currently under a winter storm warning, facing a long-duration snowfall event expected to continue through Tuesday night.

Tonight’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As of 6:51 PM EDT, Monday, 25 March 2024, Thunder Bay is experiencing light snow with a temperature of -1.4°C. The Colorado Low that is causing the winter storm is moving slowly and is not likely to leave the city before late Tuesday.

The barometric pressure is falling, currently at 101.4 kPa. With an east-northeast wind blowing at 28 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h, the wind chill factor brings the perceived temperature down to -8°C.

Visibility is reduced to 1.2 km due to the snow and blowing snow.

Expected Conditions The storm, driven by a slow-moving, strengthening Colorado low, will bring total snowfall amounts of 25 to 50 cm by the time it begins to ease on Tuesday night.

Hazards include reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow, with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour.

There’s also a brief risk for freezing rain or ice pellets tonight or early Tuesday morning, which may make surfaces like highways and walkways difficult to navigate.

Tonight, expect more snow and local blowing snow with a risk of freezing rain overnight. Snowfall could range from 10 to 15 cm, with wind northeast at 40 km/h gusting to 60, diminishing late this evening. Temperatures will hover near -3°C, with wind chills near -10°C.

Tuesday will see continued snow, including a risk of freezing rain in the early morning and local blowing snow. Additional snowfall of 5 to 10 cm is expected, with northeast winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperatures will remain steady near -1°C, with morning wind chills around -10°C.

By Wednesday, the weather is expected to be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high of -6°C. The night will remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a low of -10°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the forecast, it is advisable to wear heavy winter clothing, including insulated jackets, thermal layers, gloves, hats, and waterproof boots. Visibility enhancing accessories and reflective materials are recommended for those needing to venture outdoors.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Colorado lows are so named because they often originate in the vicinity of Colorado and can bring significant snowfall and severe weather to the central United States and Canada.