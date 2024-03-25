Thunder Bay is currently under a winter storm warning, with significant snowfall continuing to impact the region. A long-duration snowfall event began overnight and is expected to persist through Tuesday night, bringing heavy snow, reduced visibility, and challenging travel conditions.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As of 5:38 AM EDT, Monday, March 25, 2024, Thunder Bay is experiencing light snow with a temperature of -1.1°C at Thunder Bay Airport. The air pressure is falling, currently at 101.7 kPa.

Humidity levels are high at 97%, with an east-northeast wind blowing at 16 km/h, creating a wind chill factor of -6°C. Visibility is limited to 2 km due to the weather conditions.

Today’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

The forecast for today predicts snow at times heavy, with local blowing snow in the afternoon. Snowfall amounts are expected to be between 10 to 15 cm. Winds will become northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 this morning, then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. The high temperature will be zero, with a morning wind chill of minus 8. The UV index will be 1 or low.

Tonight, snow and local blowing snow are expected, with a risk of freezing rain overnight. Snowfall amounts will again range from 10 to 15 cm. Winds will be from the northeast at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 but will diminish after midnight to 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The low will be minus 3, with a wind chill near minus 10.

Extended Weather Outlook

For Tuesday, March 26, anticipate continued snow and local blowing snow, with early morning freezing rain possible. Snowfall is forecasted to be 5 to 10 cm. Northeast winds will be 30 km/h, gusting to 50. The high will be zero, with a morning wind chill of minus 10 and a UV index of 1 or low. The night will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of snow or rain and a low of minus 8.

The extended outlook for Wednesday, March 27, indicates cloudy conditions with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high of minus 5. The night is expected to remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a low of minus 11.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the heavy snowfall and cold temperatures, it is advised to wear warm, layered clothing, including a waterproof outer layer. A hat, gloves, and insulated boots are essential to stay warm and dry during this winter storm.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the term “Colorado low” refers to a low-pressure system that forms or intensifies over the U.S. state of Colorado and can lead to significant weather events in Canada? This is precisely the type of weather system affecting Thunder Bay currently.