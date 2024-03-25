THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In a recent operation by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), a R.I.D.E program in Thunder Bay has successfully led to the arrest and charging of an individual for impaired driving.

During the early hours of March 24, 2024, just after 1:00 a.m., the Thunder Bay Detachment of the OPP was conducting its Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) checks on Balsam Street. An incident occurred when a vehicle failed to stop for the program, prompting officers to initiate a stop shortly afterward.

Upon further investigation, officers determined the driver to be under the influence of alcohol. The individual, identified as 25-year-old Jared MAJOR from Thunder Bay, was arrested and taken to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for additional testing.

Jared MAJOR faces charges under the Criminal Code for:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

After processing, MAJOR was released from custody. He is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on May 3, 2024, to respond to the charges laid against him.

The Ontario Provincial Police underline their ongoing commitment to removing alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers from the roads through diligent enforcement and awareness initiatives. They remind the public of the importance of reporting suspected impaired driving by calling 9-1-1, emphasizing that community cooperation is crucial in ensuring road safety for everyone.