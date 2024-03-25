Police Respond to Assault Call

Summer Beaver – NEWS – Nishnawbe Aski Police Service swiftly acted upon a call for service at a Summer Beaver residence on the evening of March 22. The response underscores the immediate action taken by the officers of the local detachment to ensure community safety.

Arrest and Charges Detailed

At the scene, the police encountered an apparent assault situation involving two individuals known to each other. An investigation quickly led to the discovery of injuries on the victim and subsequent property damage. The accused, Kelma Lenita Yellowhead, was apprehended at the location without further incident.

While in custody, Yellowhead was found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine and items indicative of drug trafficking activities. This discovery led to additional charges including assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, in addition to assault causing bodily harm.

Suspect Held for Court Appearance

Following her arrest, Yellowhead was presented at a bail hearing and has been remanded into custody awaiting a future court date.