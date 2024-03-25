Sudbury greets Monday morning with cloudy skies and a chilly -3.2°C, setting the stage for a week that promises milder temperatures but also brings the likelihood of rain and showers, particularly around midweek.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

SUDBURY – WEATHER – As recorded at Greater Sudbury Airport at 6:00 AM EDT, Monday, March 25, 2024, the conditions are cloudy with a temperature of -3.2°C. The pressure is measured at 102.5 kPa and is currently falling. With humidity at 50%, and southeast winds blowing at 20 km/h, the wind chill has dipped to -9°C. Visibility is clear at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

The day is expected to be mainly cloudy, with a 60 percent chance of snow early in the morning. Winds are forecasted to be from the southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The temperature is expected to climb to a high of 6°C, but the morning wind chill will feel like -9°C. The UV index is anticipated to be moderate at 4.

Tonight, the sky will be partly cloudy, becoming fully cloudy after midnight. The southeast wind will continue at 20 km/h, with temperatures dropping to a low of plus 1°C.

Extended Weather Forecast

For Tuesday, March 26, expect cloudy skies with showers starting around noon. The wind will shift to the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, with a high of 6°C. The UV index will drop to 2, considered low. Rain is expected to continue into the night, with a low of plus 4°C.

The extended forecast for Wednesday, March 27, predicts cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of plus 5°C. Nighttime will bring cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of flurries, and the temperature dropping to a low of minus 5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the day starting cold but expected to warm up, dressing in layers is advisable. A waterproof outer layer will be essential for the forecasted showers. Don’t forget a hat and gloves for the chilly morning and an umbrella or rain jacket for the afternoon showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the UV index provides a daily forecast of the expected risk of overexposure to UV radiation from the sun? Even on cloudy days, it’s possible for the UV rays to penetrate through the clouds, which is why Sudbury’s moderate UV index of 4 today suggests taking precautions if spending time outdoors.