Sault Ste. Marie faces a chilly morning with drifting snow, as temperatures hover around -2.1°C. The city anticipates a week marked by fluctuating conditions, including snow, showers, and flurries, with temperatures gradually rising before dipping again.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

SAULT STE. MARIE – WEATHER – At 6:09 AM EDT, Monday, March 25, 2024, at Sault Ste. Marie Airport, the weather features drifting snow under mainly cloudy skies. The temperature is currently -2.1°C with a dew point of -4.0°C.

Humidity is at 87%, and the east wind is blowing at 18 km/h with gusts up to 31 km/h, creating a wind chill of -8°C. Visibility stands excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today, the city is mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of snow early in the morning and local blowing snow. Winds from the southeast will reach 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, and temperatures will climb to a high of plus 5°C. The morning wind chill is expected to feel like -9°C, and the UV index will be moderate at 4.

Tonight, the forecast is cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers overnight. The wind will continue from the southeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, with temperatures holding steady near plus 3°C.

Tuesday Outlook

For Tuesday, March 26, showers are expected throughout the day, with southeast winds increasing to 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. The high will reach 7°C, but the UV index will be low at 2. The night will bring periods of rain or snow, with a low of plus 1°C.

The extended forecast for Wednesday, March 27, predicts flurries with a high of plus 2°C. The night will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries, and temperatures dropping to a low of minus 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the mixed conditions, residents should prepare for both cold and mild weather. A waterproof jacket is advisable for the expected showers, along with layers that can be easily adjusted. Warm accessories like gloves and a hat are necessary for the morning chill and evening flurries.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the phenomenon of drifting snow can significantly reduce visibility and create hazardous travel conditions, even when new snow is not falling? It occurs when wind picks up snow from the ground and moves it through the air.