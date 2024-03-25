SANDY LAKE – NEWS – Nishnawbe Aski Police Service officers responded promptly to a call at the Sandy Lake community airport on Saturday, March 23. Their rapid and efficient action highlights the ongoing vigilance against illegal drug activities in the region.

Suspected Narcotics Seized

Upon arrival, police apprehended a 26-year-old female suspect from Sandy Lake First Nation, who was allegedly in possession of illegal substances. The search resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine and oxycodone pills, alongside items commonly associated with drug trafficking. This seizure represents a significant disruption to the drug supply within the community.

Charges and Conditional Release

Summer Fiddler faces serious charges related to the possession of controlled substances for trafficking purposes. She has since been released under specific conditions, pending a future court date in May 2024. The charges underscore the severity of the crime and the community’s commitment to curbing the spread of narcotics.

The arrest at Sandy Lake air strip demonstrates the persistent efforts of local law enforcement to combat drug trafficking. Such incidents serve as a reminder of the challenges small communities face and the importance of collaborative efforts to maintain safety and order.