Trillium Court Shooting Incident

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively investigating a shooting event that took place over the recent weekend. The incident, which involved a firearm, has shaken the Trillium Court area and its residents.

Tactical Response and Medical Aid

Upon receiving reports of the incident, officers, along with the Emergency Task Unit and the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, were promptly dispatched to the scene around 4 p.m. Sunday. An adult male victim was found injured and was swiftly attended to by Superior North EMS, who facilitated his urgent transport to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of severe injuries.

Call for Community Assistance

As the Major Crimes Unit takes the lead in the ongoing investigation, a significant police presence will be maintained in the area into Monday. In the wake of this incident, authorities are appealing to the public for information that may assist in the investigation. The police encourage anyone with knowledge of the event to contact them directly, and anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

Police are asking anyone in the area with home surveillance or dash cameras that may have captured relevant footage between 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to contact investigators.

The collaboration between community members and law enforcement is crucial to solving this serious crime and ensuring the safety of the Thunder Bay community.