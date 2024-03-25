Communities in Northern Ontario, including Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake First Nation, Sachigo Lake First Nation, Kasabonika First Nation, and Sandy Lake First Nation, are currently experiencing severe cold temperatures around -26.5°C. This extreme cold spell is accompanied by mainly clear skies, but snow and local blowing snow are expected to move in, starting Tuesday.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, Monday, March 25, 2024, observed at Big Trout Lake Airport, the weather is clear with a temperature of -26.5°C. The atmospheric pressure stands at 103.2 kPa. With humidity at 82% and a north wind blowing at 13 km/h, the wind chill has plummeted to a bone-chilling -36°C, significantly reducing visibility to 16 km.

Today’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today, communities can expect mainly sunny skies, with winds reaching up to 15 km/h. The high for the day is forecasted at -11°C, but the morning wind chill will feel as low as -37°C, warming slightly to -16°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite is high, and residents are advised to take precautions. The UV index will be moderate at 3.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear until increasing cloudiness near midnight. Winds will continue at a gentle pace up to 15 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop to -20°C, with wind chills of -19°C in the evening and -29°C overnight, continuing the risk of frostbite.

Extended Forecast

For Tuesday, March 26, the weather will turn mainly cloudy, with periods of snow and local blowing snow beginning in the morning, expected to accumulate up to 5 cm. Winds will shift to the northeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high is predicted to reach -8°C, with wind chills of -28°C in the morning and -17°C in the afternoon. The UV index drops to 1, considered low. Snow will persist into the night, with a low of -16°C.

The extended forecast for Wednesday, March 27, warns of continued snow, with a high of -7°C. The night will bring additional periods of snow, with temperatures dropping to -13°C.

Wardrobe and Safety Recommendations

With extreme cold and the incoming snow, it is critical for residents and travelers to dress in multiple insulating layers and protect against frostbite with gloves, hats, and face coverings. Ensure homes are adequately heated and insulated, and travel is minimized unless necessary. Always keep an emergency kit handy in case of power outages or other winter-related emergencies.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the risk of frostbite significantly increases when the wind chill drops below -27°C? It can occur on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes under such conditions, emphasizing the importance of proper winter attire and precautions during extreme cold spells.